5 ways not to save

Self-care is a nebulous concept that means different things to different people. It can take the form of anything from sleep, books or daily runs in the park (free) to spa treatments (wildly expensive).

As Anna North recently wrote for The New York Times, and as Sheryl Sandberg writes in her new book "Option B," immersing yourself in work you find fulfilling and exciting can even function as self-care.

But whatever it means to you, remember to prioritize the needs of your body, mind and overall well-being. Neglecting your health will catch up with you, often more quickly than you think, and getting sick can be far more expensive, not to mention far less pleasant, than staying well.

Besides, what's the point of achieving success if you're in no fit state to enjoy it? As Count Rugen tells Prince Humperdinck in the classic 1987 comedy "The Princess Bride," "If you haven't got your health, you haven't got anything."