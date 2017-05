From where to focus your eyes when you speak to using your hands more effectively in daily meetings, here are eight tips to take to heart from Dr. Glass.

1. Don't slouch

"The first thing you have to have is great posture," says Dr. Glass. "You have to have a string holding your head up and you have to put your shoulders back."

2. Connect with others

"The person you're talking to or communicating with, have your feet going in their direction," she says. "It means you're connecting with that person."

3. Focus your eyes

"Look at a person's face," says Dr. Glass. "Don't look them in the eyes. That's too intimidating."

Instead, she has this advice: "You need to look at the total face for one second. Eyes for one second. Nose for one second. Mouth for one second."