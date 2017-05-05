About to graduate? Here's what April's jobs report means for you

The April jobs report, released this morning, held plenty of good news for those on the job hunt, considering a career change or preparing to leave college later this month and enter the professional world.

Unemployment dropped to 4.4 percent, the lowest since May 2007

The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs, up from 79,000 added in March

Wages grew 2.5 percent compared with April 2016

Though the participation rate dropped slightly, to 62.9 percent, down from 63 percent in March, many economists believe the U.S. may be approaching full employment.

CNBC spoke with Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at personal finance site Bankrate.com, about what this report means for those Americans who'll be graduating from college and planning to enter the full-time U.S. workforce for this first time later this month. Here's what Hamrick says new grads need to know.