Border adjustment tax is not productive, Trump trade advisor says

A key part of congressional Republicans' tax reform plan, the border adjustment tax, is "not productive," Trump trade advisor Matt Rubel told CNBC on Friday.
He believes the provision, which would slap a 20 percent tax on imports, will have a negative impact on the economy, of which consumers are the biggest part. That's because it will raise prices on imported goods, he explained.
"If consumers haven't had income growth over a long period of time and then you go and move to a border adjustment tax as it's articulated by Congress, it will only move things out of the range of where people can buy them," the former CEO of Collective Brands said in an interview with "Power Lunch."
"Adding that to the current environment would actually lead to more unemployment and would lead to a tremendous disruption," he added.