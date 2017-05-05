Border adjustment tax is not productive, Trump trade advisor says

The U.S. House of Representatives is now expected to turn its attention to tax reform in earnest after passing the GOP's health-care bill on Thursday.

President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have pledged to complete the biggest tax reform since 1986, when President Ronald Reagan was in office, before the end of 2017.

However, there already appear to be differences within the party, including the controversial border adjustment tax.

House leaders believe the tax is crucial to helping keep the plan revenue-neutral. However, the White House doesn't appear to support the measure, which was not included in the outline of Trump's plan released last week.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration doesn't think the provision works in its current form.

"We're going to continue to have discussions with them above revisions," he said in an event hosted by The Hill.

While retail executives have been outspoken in their criticism of the tax, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt on Thursday supported the idea.

"All of our global competitors have some form of a border adjustment," he said. "Isn't it worth a debate?" he said in a speech at Georgetown University.

He also warned the administration to avoid protectionist policies.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Reuters contributed to this report.