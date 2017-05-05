Cramer Remix: Newell Brands is up against a big problem   

With the market seeing a split between people who feel that the economy is sluggish due to weakness in commodities and retail and those who take the jobs number as a sign of things picking up, Jim Cramer looked into a retail play in his game plan that's facing a problem: Newell Brands.

"My charitable trust, which you can follow if you belong to [the] actionalertsplus.com club, has been trimming back a little Newell for a simple reason: the best places to buy Newell's goods have seen reduced traffic," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer explained that no matter how good the consumer goods giant's products are, if they sell to Target, for instance, they are still victim to the brick-and-mortar slowdown happening in the traditional retail space.

That said, Cramer is looking forward to the company's earnings call and hopes to hear positive rhetoric about its international business and its recent merger with Jarden.

"It could be a reset quarter for Newell, but then again, if there's enough innovation, it might transcend the declining sales venues. Is it too early to find out if Jarden's really helping, with its pastiche of brands for everything from outdoors to home appliances to class rings, or did Newell pay too much given declining store traffic? We'll certainly know soon enough," Cramer said.

Entertainment giant Disney reports after Tuesday's closing bell, and despite Wall Street's recent bearishness on the viability of its ESPN business, Cramer is not changing his bullish outlook on the stock.

"Disney's a buy given its fabulous movie schedule and robust theme parks. I think [CEO Bob] Iger's conscious of ESPN's positioning and will be able to spin it in a positive and believable way," Cramer said.

Cramer believes Snap's stock has been ticking up on solid ad numbers, and is curious about what Wednesday's earnings report, Snap's first as a public company, will bring.

"Snap's setting itself up as a trade into the numbers if it stays right here or goes a little bit lower, but that could be a hard task because it seems to be climbing. The competitive business at Instagram is smoking. Let's see if there's room for both," Cramer said.

Cramer is embracing the view of JPMorgan retail analyst Matthew Boss that retail hit a trough in February, which makes the "Mad Money" host more optimistic for the Thursday earnings reports from retailers Macy's and Kohl's.

The "Mad Money" host bets that JC Penney's earnings report could show some improvement, but worries Thursday's reports from Macy's and Kohl's could steal the spotlight — and some upside.