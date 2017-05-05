Cramer's lightning round: This beaten-down biotech is a value trap

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Gilead Sciences: "Gilead, it's a value trap. I went through their quarter. They're still not doing anything with their cash. This is what happens when you don't do anything with your cash. Nothing. A whole lot of nothing."

Arconic, Inc: "Look, the current team kicked out [former CEO] Klaus Kleinfeld. The team that's with Elliott [Management] has got a real shake-em-up attitude. I'm going with Elliott's guys, right there. My charitable trust is going with them."

Hi-Crush Partners: "No, no. I don't want to do that. I don't want to get involved with ancillary plays in the oil business. I think oil's going to have to hit $44 again before it turns around."

Bristol-Myers Squibb: "You can hold on to it. The cancer franchise is as good as we think, it's just not as great. Keytruda's product is, right now, better. I want to see what else Bristol has, but I would not boot it here."

Cedar Fair: "They missed the quarter by a little bit, and I don't mind. I was not happy with it, but I don't feel like it's going to cause any problems with the yield, which I really care about – the dividend, the distribution."

Team: "I know it, and I'm going to not bless it. Not right here, right now, with oil teetering. We've got to wait, because there's so many high quality oil companies that are teetering with it. We don't need to go down the food chain."

Intrexon Corp: "Total, total spec. OK? Bill Miller spec. We're not going to go into it other than to say it is a real spec and it's not clear exactly when it's going to pay off."

