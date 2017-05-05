Early movers: IBM, VWR, CI, MCO, AVP, CBS, SHAK, ZG & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

International Business Machines — Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett told CNBC that he has sold about a third of his IBM holdings. Buffett said IBM did not perform the way he had expected when he bought the stock six years ago.

VWR — The life sciences company agreed to be bought by privately held Avantor for $33.25 per share in cash, or $6.4 billion. The price is below Thursday's close, but the stock had spiked earlier in the week when reports of the talks first surfaced.

Cigna — The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.77 per share, compared to estimates of $2.45 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts and Cigna raised its full-year forecast, as well. Its results were helped by customer additions in its commercial insurance business.

Moody's — The credit rating agency came in 23 cents a share above estimates, earning an adjusted $1.47 per share for its latest quarter. Revenue beat by a wide margin, as well. Moody's benefited from an increase in bond issuance during the quarter.

Avon Products — Activist investor Barrington Capital is calling on the cosmetics company to fire CEO Sheri McCoy, following a surprise quarterly loss for the company. Barrington and Avon had agreed to a settlement last year which shook up the company's board of directors.

CBS — CBS beats estimates by nine cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.04 per share. Revenue beat Street forecasts, as well, boosted by content licensing and subscription fees.

Shake Shack — Shake Shack came in two cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 10 cents per share. Revenue was also above consensus, however comparable-restaurant sales fell 2.5 percent and the company also gave lower-than-expected revenue guidance.

Zillow — Zillow reported adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share, six cents a share above estimates. Revenue also scored a beat. The real estate website operator raised its full-year revenue guidance, but is predicting a wider loss than analysts were anticipating.

Herbalife — Herbalife surpassed consensus estimates by 35 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.24 per share. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. The nutritional products maker also raised its full-year earnings guidance above current consensus.

Zynga — Zynga shares are getting a pre-market boost after forecasting current-quarter bookings above forecasts. The online gaming company's results are being helped by strong performances by games such as Words With Friends.

Syngenta — Syngenta shareholders have tendered enough shares to clinch ChemChina's deal to buy the agricultural chemical maker for $43 billion. The deal is scheduled to close on May 18.

Johnson & Johnson — J&J was ordered by a jury to pay $110 million in a case involving its talc-based feminine hygiene products. The payment will go to a Virginia woman who told the court she developed ovarian cancer after using the products for several decades.

Facebook — Facebook's Oculus unit is shutting down its film studio in order to focus on supporting external virtual reality content producers.

Activision Blizzard — Activision reported adjusted quarterly profit of 31 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. The video game maker's revenue also topped forecasts. The company is seeing strong results for its "Overwatch" game and said anticipation among fans is high for debuts of new versions of "Call of Duty" and "Destiny" later this year. Activision did give a full-year forecast that fell below consensus estimates.

LendingClub — LendingClub lost two cents per share for its latest quarter, one cent a share smaller than expected. Revenue topped forecasts. The lender raised its revenue forecast for the full year, but also reported higher expenses and a drop in loan originations.