European markets slightly seen higher; euro near six-month highs, oil slumps

European markets are expected to open higher Friday as French Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron continues to show a lead in polls after filing a lawsuit over allegations of illegal election hacking ahead of Sunday's vote.

The FTSE 100 is seen 1 point higher at 7,249; the DAX is on track to open 9 points higher at 12,657; and the CAC 40 is expected to open flat at 5,372.

The euro was trading near six-months high in Asian deals Friday as the latest development in French politics puts Macron within closer reach of the keys to the Elysee Palace in the final day of campaigning. Prosecutors in Paris opened an investigation into election hacking Thursday after Macron filed complaints over online rumours that claimed that he had a secret Caribbean bank account.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices have dropped to their lowest levels in six months, a day after Shell posted an annual profit uptick of over 130 percent. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell below $50 per barrel for the first time since OPEC and several non-OPEC countries agreed to cut production in a bid to boost prices.

Corporate earnings on Friday include Erste Group, Smurfit Kappa and Skanska and the spotlight will be on euro zone retail sales and further political developments.

Stateside, the U.S. House of Representatives handed Republican President Donald Trump a victory after voting to undo major parts of his predecessor Barack Obama's health-care bill. The plans now head for a vote in the Senate.

