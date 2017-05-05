From concept art to store shelves: How Lego creates its 'Star Wars' toys

Each year Lego creates more than 40 products and buildable figures for every one of its licenses.

With its legions of fans, "Star Wars" ranks among Lego's top five licenses. These products begin to take shape one to two years before their release to toy stores.

While Lego declined to provide specific detail about Star Wars sales, across the industry, more than $760 million worth of Star Wars toys were sold last year, topping 2015 sales by $60 million, according to the NPD Group.

Rob Johnson, a business and marketing manager at Lego, who has been with the company since 1988, shared a series of prototype images of one of the company's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" kits during Star Wars Celebration in Orlando last month — Rey's speeder.



Johnson, who worked as a senior art director for Lego's Star Wars division before moving into marketing, gave fans quite a bit of insight into how these toys go from concept art to store shelves.



Here's an inside look at how it was done.