'Halo', 'Pokemon' and 'Street Fighter' added to the video game hall of fame

The original games first released in Japan in 1996 and later released as "Pokemon Red" and "Pokemon Blue" in North America, Europe and Australia, became a cultural phenomenon. As well as several games, the Pokemon franchise includes toys, a trading card game, a long-running television series and several films.

The games required players to capture, train and fight monsters, with a main objective of collecting all 151 unique Pokemon. A clever element to the game was that certain monsters were exclusive to one version of the game, meaning players had to meet in real life to trade their monsters with one another, or own both versions of the game.



The continued relevance and popularity of the brand was visible withlast year's "Pokemon Go" craze, where players used their phones to walk around real locations in order to find and capture monsters.



"The key driver of Pokemon Go's achievement has been the strength of the Pokemon brand that has been built up over the last 20 years and the strong nostalgia element associated with it," George Jijiashvili, wearables and VR analyst at CCS Insight, told CNBC via email last August.



"It is unsurprising that Nintendo saw increased sales of their game consoles, because those who enjoyed Pokemon games as kids in the 90's and early 2000's are now adults with disposable incomes."

