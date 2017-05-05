Here are 5 ‘high conviction’ stock ideas from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best stock picks for the year.



This is our "one-stop shop for the research team 's best ideas. Every US and Canadian research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Friday. The analysts are "highlighting only high conviction ideas."



Each pick is based on a six- to 12-month time horizon and represents a "current snapshot" of the analysts' thinking.



Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.



1) Nike (NKE)



Credit Suisse analyst Christian Buss has a $67 price target for Nike, representing 23 percent upside from Thursday's close.

"The North America and European business are performing better than expected, as the company is managing competitive challenges better than feared. With the likely deceleration in outsized athletic demand, we believe Nike is best positioned to maintain mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth."