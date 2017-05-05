Here's how much more it costs to buy a home than rent in all 50 states

There's no getting around it: Owning a home costs more each month than renting across all 50 states.

That being said, depending on your situation, buying a home can be a smart investment. You'll just want to weigh the pros and cons of home-ownership first.

To help you make the decision, CNBC rounded up the price gap between owning and renting, using data collected by cost information site Howmuch.net.

Here's how much more it costs to own then rent in all 50 states. States are listed in descending order of price difference.