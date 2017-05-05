    ×

    Money

    Here's how much more it costs to buy a home than rent in all 50 states

    There's no getting around it: Owning a home costs more each month than renting across all 50 states.

    That being said, depending on your situation, buying a home can be a smart investment. You'll just want to weigh the pros and cons of home-ownership first.

    To help you make the decision, CNBC rounded up the price gap between owning and renting, using data collected by cost information site Howmuch.net.

    Here's how much more it costs to own then rent in all 50 states. States are listed in descending order of price difference.

    New Jersey

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $2,349
    Monthly rent: $1,214
    Price difference: $1,135

    Jersey City, New Jersey
    Getty Images
    Jersey City, New Jersey

    Connecticut

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $2,020
    Monthly rent: $1,108
    Price difference: $912

    Hartford, Connecticut.
    Sean Pavone Photo | iStock | Getty Images
    Hartford, Connecticut.

    Washington, D.C.

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $2,312
    Monthly rent: $1,417
    Price difference: $895

    Washington, DC
    Danita Delimont | Getty Images
    Washington, DC

    Massachusetts

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $2,048
    Monthly rent: $1,164
    Price difference: $884

    Boston, Massachusetts
    Mare Magnum | Getty Images
    Boston, Massachusetts

    New York

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $2,009
    Monthly rent: $1,173
    Price difference: $836

    New York, New York
    Jean-Pierre Lescourret | Lonely Planet | Getty Images
    New York, New York

    California

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $2,123
    Monthly rent: $1,311
    Price difference: $812

    San Francisco, California
    Gavin Hellier | Getty Images
    San Francisco, California

    New Hampshire

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,828
    Monthly rent: $1,017
    Price difference: $811

    Portsmouth, New Hampshire
    Loop Images | UIG | Getty Images
    Portsmouth, New Hampshire

    Rhode Island

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,730
    Monthly rent: $938
    Price difference: $792

    Providence, Rhode Island
    Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
    Providence, Rhode Island

    Hawaii

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $2,248
    Monthly rent: $1,500
    Price difference: $748

    Hawaii, Oahu, View of Waikiki beach, hotels, and diamond head with flowers in foreground
    Getty Images

    Alaska

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,817
    Monthly rent: $1,163
    Price difference: $654

    Anchorage, Alaska
    David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Anchorage, Alaska

    Illinois

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,588
    Monthly rent: $936
    Price difference: $652

    People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.
    George Rose | Getty Images
    People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.

    Maryland

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,909
    Monthly rent: $1,278
    Price difference: $631

    Downtown Baltimore, Maryland
    Greg Pease | Getty Images
    Downtown Baltimore, Maryland

    Washington

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,704
    Monthly rent: $1,080
    Price difference: $624

    Belltown, Seattle neighborhood
    Richard Cummins | Getty Images
    Belltown, Seattle neighborhood

    Vermont

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,530
    Monthly rent: $923
    Price difference: $607

    Burlington, Vermont
    Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
    Burlington, Vermont

    Oregon

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,534
    Monthly rent: $943
    Price difference: $591

    Beaverton, Oregon
    Source: Town of Beaverton
    Beaverton, Oregon

    Minnesota

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,459
    Monthly rent: $888
    Price difference: $571

    An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
    John Elk | Getty Images
    An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

    Wisconsin

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,359
    Monthly rent: $792
    Price difference: $567

    Madison, Wisconsin
    Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau
    Madison, Wisconsin

    Montana

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,316
    Monthly rent: $763
    Price difference: $553

    Helena, Montana
    John Elk | Getty Images
    Helena, Montana

    South Dakota

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,225
    Monthly rent: $675
    Price difference: $550

    South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre
    Richard Cummins | Getty Images
    South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre

    Wyoming

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,364
    Monthly rent: $815
    Price difference: $549

    In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million
    WitGorski | Getty Images
    In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million

    Virginia

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,692
    Monthly rent: $1,144
    Price difference: $548

    Richmond, Virginia.
    Jeff Auth | Getty Images
    Richmond, Virginia.

    Maine

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,340
    Monthly rent: $792
    Price difference: $548

    Portland, Maine
    Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
    Portland, Maine

    Pennsylvania

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,414
    Monthly rent: $868
    Price difference: $546

    Philadelphia skyline
    Getty Images
    Philadelphia skyline

    North Dakota

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,297
    Monthly rent: $775
    Price difference: $522

    Fargo, North Dakota
    Richard Cummins | Getty Images
    Fargo, North Dakota

    Texas

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,453
    Monthly rent: $932
    Price difference: $521

    Kayaking in Austin, Texas.
    David Kozlowski | Getty Images
    Kayaking in Austin, Texas.

    Nebraska

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,269
    Monthly rent: $750
    Price difference: $519

    Lincoln, Nebraska
    Lonely Planet
    Lincoln, Nebraska

    Kansas

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,279
    Monthly rent: $782
    Price difference: $497

    Wichita, Kansas
    Davel5957 | Getty Images
    Wichita, Kansas

    Utah

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,408
    Monthly rent: $925
    Price difference: $483

    A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.
    Mandicoleman.com | Getty Images
    A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

    Ohio

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,228
    Monthly rent: $746
    Price difference: $482

    Columbus, Ohio
    LarryKnupp | Getty Images
    Columbus, Ohio

    Delaware

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,506
    Monthly rent: $1,049
    Price difference: $457

    Wilmington, Delaware
    Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
    Wilmington, Delaware

    Iowa

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,170
    Monthly rent: $718
    Price difference: $452

    West Des Moines, Iowa
    Source: Ryan Donnell | MONEY
    West Des Moines, Iowa

    Colorado

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,558
    Monthly rent: $1,111
    Price difference: $447

    Cripple Creek, Colorado
    John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
    Cripple Creek, Colorado

    Missouri

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,200
    Monthly rent: $763
    Price difference: $437

    St. Louis, Missouri
    Joe Sohm | Visions of America | Photodisc | Getty Images
    St. Louis, Missouri

    New Mexico

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,214
    Monthly rent: $783
    Price difference: $431

    Albuquerque, New Mexico
    Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
    Albuquerque, New Mexico

    Louisiana

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,219
    Monthly rent: $800
    Price difference: $419

    Shreveport, Louisiana
    McFarlandPhoto | Getty Images
    Shreveport, Louisiana

    Michigan

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,220
    Monthly rent: $803
    Price difference: $417

    Detroit, Michigan
    Joshua Lott | AFP | Getty Images
    Detroit, Michigan

    Nevada

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,396
    Monthly rent: $980
    Price difference: $416

    A time exposure of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip is viewed from Caesars Palace on May 19, 2015.
    George Rose | Getty Images
    A time exposure of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip is viewed from Caesars Palace on May 19, 2015.

    North Carolina

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,234
    Monthly rent: $827
    Price difference: $407

    Charlotte, North Carolina
    Skyhobo | Getty Images
    Charlotte, North Carolina

    Idaho

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,170
    Monthly rent: $770
    Price difference: $400

    Boise, Idaho
    Anna Gorin | Getty Images
    Boise, Idaho

    Oklahoma

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,159
    Monthly rent: $759
    Price difference: $400

    Tulsa, Oklahoma
    Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
    Tulsa, Oklahoma

    Alabama

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,124
    Monthly rent: $729
    Price difference: $395

    Mobile, Alabama
    Kathy Hicks | Getty Images
    Mobile, Alabama

    Georgia

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,299
    Monthly rent: $909
    Price difference: $390

    Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.
    Giorgio Fochesato | Getty Images
    Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.

    Kentucky

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,089
    Monthly rent: $702
    Price difference: $387

    Louisville, Kentucky
    Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
    Louisville, Kentucky

    Arizona

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,319
    Monthly rent: $933
    Price difference: $386

    Tucson, Arizona
    Getty Images
    Tucson, Arizona

    Tennessee

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,167
    Monthly rent: $785
    Price difference: $382

    People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
    Csfotoimages | Getty Images
    People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

    Mississippi

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,083
    Monthly rent: $724
    Price difference: $359

    Jackson, Mississippi
    Dosfotos | Design Pics | Getty Images
    Jackson, Mississippi

    South Carolina

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,168
    Monthly rent: $819
    Price difference: $349

    Charleston, South Carolina
    Stephen Saks | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
    Charleston, South Carolina

    Florida

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,394
    Monthly rent: $1,046
    Price difference: $348

    Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.
    Getty Images
    Condo buildings line the beach in Sunny Isle, Florida.

    Arkansas

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,029
    Monthly rent: $695
    Price difference: $334

    Hot Springs, Arkansas
    Ionas Kaltenbach | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
    Hot Springs, Arkansas

    Indiana

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $1,089
    Monthly rent: $758
    Price difference: $331

    Downtown Indianapolis
    Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
    Downtown Indianapolis

    West Virginia

    Monthly payment with a mortgage: $972
    Monthly rent: $675
    Price difference: $297

    West Virginia Capital Building.
    Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
    West Virginia Capital Building.

    Don't miss: 10 US cities where it's cheaper to buy a home than rent

    Primetime Shows

    Watch full episodes | TV schedule