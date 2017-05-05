The UK just got a major hint at what its general election result will look like

Britain's governing Conservative party made significant gains in local elections across the U.K., early results showed on Friday, in what was largely viewed as a bellwether for June's snap general election.

British voters headed to the ballot box Thursday to elect thousands of local-level government seats throughout the U.K. with less than five weeks to go before turning out once again to potentially elect a new prime minister.

As of 12 p.m. London time, the Conservatives had accrued more than 786 council seats, a net gain of 215, and would assume control of at least 10 local authorities, according to the BBC. Meanwhile, Labour, Britain's center-left opposition party had the control of five authorities and 517 council seats, a net loss of more than 159 on Friday morning.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and her ruling Conservative government appeared on course for a sweeping victory on June 8, early local election results suggested.