'Flipping goof nuggets!' Kraft has advice for swearing moms in new Mac & Cheese ad

"Moms make mistakes," Rachel Drof, marketing director for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said in a press release about the campaign. "Even the best moms. We wanted to cut moms some slack."

The campaign may be a subtle nod to the guilt some moms feel when feeding their kids a quick meal of pre-packaged macaroni and cheese. Many younger parents are pickier about what they feed their children today, as organic, vegan and gluten-free foods make gains at the grocery store.

Supermarkets are also devoting more square footage to fresh food, as sales from the center of the store — where dry goods and many of Kraft Heinz's products line the shelves — are starting to slump.

Organic pasta maker Annie's Homegrown, which is owned by General Mills, is seen as one of Kraft's biggest competitors of late, and touts a line up of whole wheat and ancient grains pastas made with "real" cheddar cheese.

Kraft has addressed these concerns by reformulating its recipe. In an earnings conference call this week, the company said it has seen "strong growth" for its Mac & Cheese since the revamp last year.

Many women reacted positively to Kraft's latest marketing campaign on Twitter, using the company's promoted hashtag.

In conjunction with the campaign, Kraft will also sell a Mac & Cheese-branded Mother's Day "Swearing Guide," celebratory cards and "Fail-Cancelling Earplugs" for kids, which can be purchased online for a limited time.