Le Pen claims victory is within reach

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen told CNBC she has not given up and is still well-placed to become the next president of France.

"Victory is in our reach," Le Pen, head of the Front National, told CNBC on Friday.

"The media seem not to hear the anger in our country that will express itself in the polls on Sunday, to get a real change of politics and a real break away from socialism represented by Emmanuel Macron," the far-right candidate said.

France is heading to the polls this Sunday in a closely-watched election. Polls indicate that the centrist Emmanuel Macron will win the run-off with about 60 percent of the votes. However, political analysts are alert for potentially higher-than-expected abstention figures.

This is the second time that a far-right candidate has reached the final stage of the presidential run-off. The party has gathered strong support in the last few years due to a number of terrorist attacks and rising concerns over security and immigration.

