VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Mark Cuban: 7 ways for leaders under 30 to get ahead

These Mark Cuban quotes reveal everything to know about his work ethic
These Mark Cuban quotes reveal his exceptional work ethic   

Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is well-known for his shrewd deal-making on ABC's "Shark Tank." Over the years, Cuban has also made a name for himself as someone who likes to give advice on a broad range of subjects.

Here are seven of his most inspiring quotes:

Mark Cuban
Mike Blake | Getty Images
Mark Cuban

1. On launching your career

Cuban has some solid advice on how to approach finding the career that's right for you. It's all about having a passion for the field. Then, once you find it, commit yourself to being great.

"Once you have found out what you love to do, there is only one goal," writes Cuban in a blog post. "How can you be the best in the world at it. It doesn't matter if you are a filing clerk, an athlete, an accountant or a bartender. All that matters is that you do whatever you can to be the best."

2. On self-confidence

Cuban, known for exuding a brash confidence, advises others to follow his example. "Stay focused and believe in yourself and trust your own ability and judgment," he says.

That, in turn, will help others respect your advice and ability to manage.

3. On pushing yourself to succeed

To be as successful as Cuban obviously takes a great deal of hard work. "Sweat equity is the most valuable equity there is," he says. "Know your business and industry better than anyone else in the world."

Tony Robbins shares the one trait that Branson, Jobs, and Gates have in common
Tony Robbins identifies the trait Branson, Jobs and Gates have in common   

4. On working with others

Cuban also suggests that it's important as a budding leader to be empathetic and get a sense for the thoughts and feelings of those around you. "Pay attention to what's happening around you," says Cuban in an interview with Men's Fitness. "Don't think there's just one way to do things — context is everything."

5. On how to be a great leader

Being a strong leader isn't only about focusing on personal achievement. A lot of it is about helping your employees.

"Reduce the stress of the people around you," says Cuban. "If you walk in the room and the stress levels go up, you're doing it all wrong — and vice versa."

6. On his most common mistake as a manager

Cuban admits to having made mistakes as a leader.

One of his shortcomings? "Trying to control everything," says Cuban. "That never works."

7. On how to inspire

Becoming an inspiration to others is something Cuban says is key.

Especially for young, effective leaders, he says it's essential to have "the ability to define a vision — to know how to make it clear to everyone how you'll get there and how your corporate goals connect with the personal goals of those you lead."

See also:

'Shark Tank' investor Robert Herjavec shares the best advice Mark Cuban gave him

Mark Cuban's No. 1 money-saving tip for kids

Mark Cuban's 5 rules for starting a business

Disclosure: CNBC's parent company, NBC Universal, owns the exclusive off-air rights of "Shark Tank."


Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...