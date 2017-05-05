Mark Cuban: 7 ways for leaders under 30 to get ahead

1. On launching your career

Cuban has some solid advice on how to approach finding the career that's right for you. It's all about having a passion for the field. Then, once you find it, commit yourself to being great.



"Once you have found out what you love to do, there is only one goal," writes Cuban in a blog post. "How can you be the best in the world at it. It doesn't matter if you are a filing clerk, an athlete, an accountant or a bartender. All that matters is that you do whatever you can to be the best."



2. On self-confidence



Cuban, known for exuding a brash confidence, advises others to follow his example. "Stay focused and believe in yourself and trust your own ability and judgment," he says.

That, in turn, will help others respect your advice and ability to manage.

3. On pushing yourself to succeed

To be as successful as Cuban obviously takes a great deal of hard work. "Sweat equity is the most valuable equity there is," he says. "Know your business and industry better than anyone else in the world."