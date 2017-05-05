Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are mixed after Thursday's mixed close and ahead of this morning's April jobs report where 185,000 net new jobs are expected to have been gained.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude oil is flat and still at the 5-month low of $45 a barrel level after Thursday's steep losses.

WHALE WATCHING

-Warren Buffett says he's sold about a third of his IBM stock because he no longer has as much confidence in the company. But Buffett is still very confident in Apple and is brushing off its iPhone sales dip.