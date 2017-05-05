OPEC in driver’s seat as ‘Fast and Furious’ oil stock draw eludes

The findings of CNBC's second-quarter poll reflect continued concern over the supply picture and OPEC's efforts to re-balance the market. Brent crude will likely average $54.55 a barrel in the April to June period, little changed from the first-quarter average of $54.57 a barrel.

Price forecasts for the second-quarter ranged from as low as $45 to as high as $63 a barrel. The most bearish forecasters warned prices may drop to the mid-forties or below if OPEC and its outside producer allies fail to agree to extend production at May 25 meeting in Vienna.

Though compliance to the latest production deal has been strong, at 90 percent according to a survey by Reuters this week, with de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia doing most of the heavy lifting, it hasn't been enough to dislodge the global oil glut.

That's put the ball back in OPEC's court.

"There is an obvious compelling fundamental reason to extend cuts given the inventory objective–these are simply not declining fast enough (as acknowledged by Saudi Arabia and other producers) even if we were to account for seasonal factors that limit crude oil demand like refinery maintenance," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas, who expects Brent crude to average $57 a barrel this quarter.

Turning back that tide of supply isn't "realistically feasible" in six months, Tchilinguirian said, citing year-on-year production growth in U.S. shale oil, an "unrelenting" increase in active oil rigs and supply growth in Canada and Brazil. "Right now, it is all about supply and not demand."

Even a simple six-month rollover of the first round of OPEC cuts may not be enough to satisfy oil market bulls.

"Despite a possible extension of the OPEC agreement… prices are likely to continue their slide in Q2 and I see higher chances of them dropping below $45 than rising above $55," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.