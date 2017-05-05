Owner of America's No. 1 small business says this is what it takes to succeed

The last week has been pretty incredible for the Maui Brewing Company.
The U.S. Small Business Administration named co-founders Garrett Marrero and Melanie Oxley the National Small Business Persons of the Year. Online media brand Thillist named Maui Brewing Company the best craft brewery in the state. Two of its brews were recognized in the Los Angeles International Beer Competition and four of its brews got medals at the San Diego International Beer Festival.
The recent accolades feel great, according to co-founder Garrett Marrero, 38. But what people don't understand, he says, is how much work went into achieving that success.