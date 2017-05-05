Owner of America's No. 1 small business says this is what it takes to succeed

"If you are not ready to give it 110 percent every day, day in, day out, then running a business isn't for you."

"I have had the comment, 'Oh, it must be nice,' sometimes. And I hear that, from someone and I am like, 'You know what, yeah, it is nice. We have a nice home, it's great to run a company like we do and to work with the people we do but the sacrifice that we put in? It meant no vacation, it meant being broke," says Marrero.

"If it was easy, everybody would be doing it. And it's much easier to be on the other side of the fence pointing back at a successful business saying, 'Oh yeah, that would have been so nice, I wish I would have done something like that.'"