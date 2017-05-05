Forget the tough trade talk: Some US leaders are courting Chinese investment

Political relations between the United States and China may be rocky these days, but some U.S. political leaders are actively courting investment from the world's No. 2 economy.

And on the Chinese side, many companies would like a piece of President Donald Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.

"There's a tremendous amount of capital in China that's looking for a place to be deployed, in a safe, reliable environment. The United States affords that opportunity. There is tremendous infrastructure need in this country," Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said during an international finance and infrastructure cooperation forum in New York last week.

"The two largest economies in the world and the most powerful are that of the United States and China," Bevin said. "The idea that we would not work together seems inconceivable."

Like Trump, Bevin comes from a business background. He spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the event, co-hosted by Bloomberg and the China General Chamber of Commerce - U.S.A. The National Governors Association helped organize the event.