Trump and Jimmy Kimmel want the same things out of health care, says HHS chief Tom Price

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue this week about his newborn son's lifesaving surgery put a face on the concerns that many Americans have about health care coverage, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Friday.
A day after the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill passed the House, Price said the White House and leaders on Capitol Hill need to do a better job communicating that "we believe every single American needs to be able to have access to the kind of coverage they want."
Price made his comments on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
During Monday's monologue on his ABC show, Kimmel said: "We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until what, a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all." A video clip of the monologue went viral, getting 22 million views on Facebook and more than 9.5 million views on YouTube as of Friday.