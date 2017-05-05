US Treasurys mixed ahead of nonfarm payrolls

U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Friday morning as investors looked to the release of jobs data.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 2.3542 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.9959 percent. The yields on the 5-year and 2-year notes were higher. Yields move inversely to prices.



Nonfarm payrolls are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The unemployment rate and average hourly wages will also be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while consumer credit is set to come out at 3:00 p.m. ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.58 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.41 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.56 a barrel, up 0.09 percent.