    US Treasurys mixed ahead of nonfarm payrolls

    Bond traders at CME Group
    Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Friday morning as investors looked to the release of jobs data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 2.3542 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.9959 percent. The yields on the 5-year and 2-year notes were higher. Yields move inversely to prices.

    Nonfarm payrolls are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The unemployment rate and average hourly wages will also be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while consumer credit is set to come out at 3:00 p.m. ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.58 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.41 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.56 a barrel, up 0.09 percent.

