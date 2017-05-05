Here's what investors, VCs look for when investing in startups

Unsurprisingly, the viability of an entrepreneur's idea was important, but most VCs said they placed a greater emphasis on the founder's personality, and on his team.

Taizo Son, the brother of SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, is the founder of Mistletoe, a venture firm that also is partly an accelerator and incubator. As a seasoned investor into startups, including the successful southeast Asian company Garena, Son said he preferred backing founders over business ideas.

He told CNBC, "My criteria to invest are the founders. So I won't check any business plans, any economic projections, spreadsheets; but (instead) I focus on the founder's mindset (and) passion."

To be sure, Son also favors unique ideas and technologies that can differentiate well from the competitors, but he emphasized that passion — one that founders will not give up on during trying times — influenced his bets.

Veteran Israeli entrepreneur Yossi Vardi, who has invested in 86 startups, of which 30 made exits, told CNBC in his experience a good idea with poor execution would not go anywhere. But an average idea with great execution could become successful.

"When I started, I thought ideas were overrated and now I think ideas are irrelevant. It's about execution and the personality of the people, rather than about the idea," Vardi said.

To be sure, having a great personality that can convince investors does not mean guaranteed success for startups. The norm is that for every Facebook, Snap or Alibaba, there are thousands of failed businesses — a common figure cited by many says startups have a 90 percent or more failure rate within five years.