Watch: NYC Mayor de Blasio discusses Trump Tower security reimbursement

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Democratic Reps. Nita Lowey, Carolyn Maloney, Grace Meng and Jerry Nadler are scheduled to discuss the federal government's reimbursement of Trump Tower security costs.

The spending bill that funds the government through Sept. 30, which President Donald Trump plans to sign into law Friday, sets aside about $120 million for Trump family security.

Roughly half of that will go toward paying back New York City and Palm Beach County, which have borne extra costs since Trump took office. Trump's wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, still live in New York City.