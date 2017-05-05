    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: NYC Mayor de Blasio discusses Trump Tower security reimbursement

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 1 pm, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Democratic Reps. Nita Lowey, Carolyn Maloney, Grace Meng and Jerry Nadler are scheduled to discuss the federal government's reimbursement of Trump Tower security costs.

    The spending bill that funds the government through Sept. 30, which President Donald Trump plans to sign into law Friday, sets aside about $120 million for Trump family security.

    Roughly half of that will go toward paying back New York City and Palm Beach County, which have borne extra costs since Trump took office. Trump's wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, still live in New York City.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.