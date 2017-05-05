Watch: White House holds daily press briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The White House holds its daily press briefing on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump celebrated the House passage of a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the briefing.

Trump is now at his golf club in New Jersey for the weekend but plans to sign a bill funding the government through Sept. 30 on Friday afternoon.