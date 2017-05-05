"The ultimate reality TV," is how a top executive at one of England's most high-profile soccer teams describes sport and its impact on an audience.

Tom Glick, chief commercial officer at City Football Group, parent company of Manchester City Football Club, is talking about the business of sport and how he looks for sponsors, the brands that contribute to the almost $4.5 billion revenue that the Premier League made in 2014-15. Manchester City – or simply City to fans – is currently fourth in the Premier League and counts Nike, Nissan and SAP among its global sponsors.

"I think there's been a recognition that sports works. Not only is it the ultimate reality TV but it's a great way to engage a consumer or to engage somebody that's running a business," Glick told CNBC anchor Carolin Roth in the latest episode of Marketing Media Money.

"So you know there's 50, 60, 70 categories of businesses that are using sports effectively. So we start by looking at… the leading businesses in those categories to find potential partners that we might have a conversation with, learn about what they are looking to achieve and hopefully get far enough that we can come back and bring some solutions."