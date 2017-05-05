The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Yum Brands (YUM).

Tim Seymour is a buyer of McDonald's (MCD).

David Seaburg is a seller of Nike (NKE).

Guy Adami is a buyer of the Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF).

Trader disclosure: On May 4, 2017 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

Pete Najarian owns calls BAC, BUD, BZH, C, CHK, DAL, FB, INTC, KMI, MDLZ, NBL, ORCL, RF, SNAP, TBT, TCK, TPX, UNP, VALE, WFM, WLL, XLE. Pete is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, CL, DIS, DLTR, EBAY, EMR, GILD, GIS, HUM, IBM, JWN, K, KO,KORS, KMX, LUX, MAR, MSFT, MRK, PFE, RL, STX, TPX, UNP, V, WDC, WFT.



Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MAT, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VRX, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM

Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc.

David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT.

Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC

serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"""

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.