YouTube will no longer allow ads on channels with less than 10,000 views

YouTube blocks ads from channels with fewer than 10K views Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 | 4:27 PM ET | 01:35

YouTube will no longer allow ads on channels with fewer than 10,000 lifetime views, in an effort to keep advertisements from showing up next to offensive content.

YouTube said Friday that the new thresholds will help ensure revenue only flows to legitimate creators.

The move comes amid backlash from advertisers over the placement of ads on objectionable videos, such as videos supporting terrorists or racist messages. Recently big advertisers reduced or pulled spending from YouTube, including Coca-Cola, General Motors, Wal-Mart and Dow Jones, after adds appeared next to videos featuring terrorists and neo-Nazis.