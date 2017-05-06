Cook revealed that to fund Apple's advanced manufacturing project, Apple will have to borrow $1 billion, so it does not have to pay taxes on its $256 billion it has stashed overseas. The CEO said that both repatriation and comprehensive tax reform would help make sense of this convoluted system.

"If you sell globally, you earn money globally. If you earn money globally, you can't bring it back into the United States unless you pay 35 percent plus your state tax," Cook said. "You look at this and you go, 'This is kind of bizarre.' You want people to use this money in the United States to invest more."