At 'Woodstock for capitalists', all the Warren Buffett-branded swag you can handle

Above: Berkshire-owned Justin Brands cowboy hats for sale at the Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting.
No music festival is complete without branded merchandise, and at the "Woodstock for Capitalists" in Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend is no exception.
Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting attendees can snag limited edition products branded with the "Oracle of Omaha"Warren Buffett, and his right-hand man, Charlie Munger.
Here's what's for sale at the CenturyLink Center, courtesy of Berkshire brands like Fruit of the Loom:
By CNBC's Evelyn Cheng
Posted on 6 May 2017
Shareholders can recreate edible versions of Buffett and Munger with Jell-O molds available this weekend only from Kraft Heinz, a major Berkshire investment.
Two American icons—Warren Buffett and Andy Warhol—meet in these Hanes T-shirts.
The Oracle of Omaha has joked that a quarter of his diet comes from Coke. These special edition cans first launched in mainland China, where Buffett has a large following.
Berkshire has a nearly-10 percent stake in Coca-Cola, according to S&P Capital IQ.
Shoppers can add these Fruit of the Loom Buffett and Munger boxers to their list of products, available only this weekend in Omaha.
Runners can pick up Berkshire meeting edition sneakers from Berkshire's Brooks Running, ahead of the 5K on Sunday that wraps up the weekend festivities.
— CNBC's Lacy O'Toole contributed to this report.