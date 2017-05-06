At 'Woodstock for capitalists', all the Warren Buffett-branded swag you can handle

Above: Berkshire-owned Justin Brands cowboy hats for sale at the Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

No music festival is complete without branded merchandise, and at the "Woodstock for Capitalists" in Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend is no exception.

Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting attendees can snag limited edition products branded with the "Oracle of Omaha"Warren Buffett, and his right-hand man, Charlie Munger.

Here's what's for sale at the CenturyLink Center, courtesy of Berkshire brands like Fruit of the Loom:

By CNBC's Evelyn Cheng

Posted on 6 May 2017