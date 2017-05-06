Here's what it's like to attend Warren Buffett's 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Above: The Berkshire Hathaway-owned Nebraska Furniture Mart display at the 2017 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tens of thousands from around the world gather once a year in Omaha, Nebraska, for the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting to hear chairman Warren Buffett speak and to celebrate his business success. Once in town, attendees can explore exhibits featuring Berkshire holdings — 63 are listed on its website, including Clayton Homes and Kraft Heinz.
Here's what the carnival atmosphere was like at this year's gathering.
By CNBC's Evelyn Cheng
Posted on 6 May 2017
Young and old mingle with the wealthy, and sometimes Warren Buffett himself, in the CenturyLink exhibit hall.
Buffett and Berkshire Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger answer shareholder questions every year for most of Saturday. This year, Buffett said auto insurers like Berkshire's Geico will one day get hurt by autonomous driving.
Buffett worked with 3G Capital to merge Heinz with Kraft Foods in 2015, creating Planters peanuts' owner Kraft Heinz.
Berkshire owns Oriental Trading, whose catalog comes to life at a booth filled with party favors and craft supplies.
Berkshire Hathaway's holdings include a slew of well-known consumer names like International Dairy Queen.
Separte Berkshire subsidiaries build homes and sell insurance for them.
Berkshire's annual meeting is also a time for shareholders to pick up Buffett-branded swag, sold this weekend only.