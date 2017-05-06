Here's what it's like to attend Warren Buffett's 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

Above: The Berkshire Hathaway-owned Nebraska Furniture Mart display at the 2017 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tens of thousands from around the world gather once a year in Omaha, Nebraska, for the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting to hear chairman Warren Buffett speak and to celebrate his business success. Once in town, attendees can explore exhibits featuring Berkshire holdings — 63 are listed on its website, including Clayton Homes and Kraft Heinz.

Here's what the carnival atmosphere was like at this year's gathering.

By CNBC's Evelyn Cheng

Posted on 6 May 2017