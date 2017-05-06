    Here's what it's like to attend Warren Buffett's 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

    The Nebraska Furniture Mart display at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE.
David A. Grogan | CNBC
    David A. Grogan | CNBC

    Above: The Berkshire Hathaway-owned Nebraska Furniture Mart display at the 2017 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

    Tens of thousands from around the world gather once a year in Omaha, Nebraska, for the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting to hear chairman Warren Buffett speak and to celebrate his business success. Once in town, attendees can explore exhibits featuring Berkshire holdings — 63 are listed on its website, including Clayton Homes and Kraft Heinz.

    Here's what the carnival atmosphere was like at this year's gathering.

    By CNBC's Evelyn Cheng
    Posted on 6 May 2017

    • Kool-Aid Man

      Young and old mingle with the wealthy, and sometimes Warren Buffett himself, in the CenturyLink exhibit hall.

      Attendees get a photo with the Kool-Aid Man at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE.
      David A. Grogan | CNBC

    • The Geico gecko

      Buffett and Berkshire Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger answer shareholder questions every year for most of Saturday. This year, Buffett said auto insurers like Berkshire's Geico will one day get hurt by autonomous driving.

      The Geico Gecko greets shareholder's at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE.
      David A. Grogan | CNBC

    • Mr. Peanut

      Buffett worked with 3G Capital to merge Heinz with Kraft Foods in 2015, creating Planters peanuts' owner Kraft Heinz.

      Mr. Peanut at the Planters Peanuts display greets shareholders at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder's Meeting in Omaha, NE.
      David A. Grogan | CNBC

    • Party time

      Berkshire owns Oriental Trading, whose catalog comes to life at a booth filled with party favors and craft supplies.

      Shareholders attending the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE.
      David A. Grogan | CNBC

    • Duracell truck

      In February 2016, Berkshire closed its deal to buy battery maker Duracell from Procter & Gamble.

      The Duracell display at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE.
      David A. Grogan | CNBC

    • Time for ice cream

      Berkshire Hathaway's holdings include a slew of well-known consumer names like International Dairy Queen.

      A shareholder samples a DQ ice cream bar at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE.

    • Model homes

      Separte Berkshire subsidiaries build homes and sell insurance for them.

      Shareholders outside model homes at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting in Omaha, NE.
      David A. Grogan | CNBC

    • Warren Buffett dolls

      Berkshire's annual meeting is also a time for shareholders to pick up Buffett-branded swag, sold this weekend only.

      Warren Buffett Secret Millionaire's Club dolls on display at the Annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder's Meeting in Omaha, NE on May 6, 2017.
      Lacy O'Toole | CNBC

