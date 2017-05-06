Say goodbye to your debit card: here's how to use your phone to pay at the store

Every morning I wake up, drive to Dunkin' Donuts and tap my phone to buy a large iced coffee.

There's something fun about that experience. I don't have to reach for my wallet and search for cash or pull out a debit card. I just lean over the debit card reader at the coffee shop, tap my phone, and go on with my life.

You need a phone that supports this functionality to partake in the fun, but most devices sold over the past couple of years work in that fashion. Three primary options are available: Android Pay for most Android smartphones, Samsung Pay for Samsung smartphones and Apple Pay for iPhones.

Here's how to get started with each one.