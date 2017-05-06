Much of the political world, especially liberals, are still having a bit of tough time processing former President Barack Obama's decision to accept a $400,000 offer from a Wall Street firm to deliver a speech this coming fall.

Even Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called the decision "troubling." And the fact that Mr. Obama warmed up for that Wall Street speech by making a separate $400,000 appearance for a cable TV network event late last month didn't make it any easier for liberals to swallow this new reality.

Here's the thing: Mr. Obama is doing the Democrats — and the left in general — a huge favor.

No, it's not the kind of selfless or wisely-chosen favor they may have been looking for. Yet by so blatantly bucking the progressive trend within his own party, President Obama is helping them see a way forward, as opposed to clinging to their losing past.

That losing past is best exemplified by the concerted effort to push Democratic contender Hillary Clinton to the 2016 presidential nomination, despite the progressive energy and ballot box potential Senator Bernie Sanders and his followers brought to the table during the primaries. Secretary Clinton's enormous wealth, which rose substantially via high-paid speeches she and her former president husband Bill delivered, was a major turn off for those Sanders supporters, not to mention many conservatives and moderates.

As we learned with the Clintons, big money speech deals for ex-politicians are like cockroaches; there's never just one... or two. Rest assured, Barack Obama will be making more of these speeches for big fees in the future.

Luckily for Mrs. Clinton and the the power base inside the DNC responsible for the 2016 debacle, much of the public is still being distracted from realizing this problem thanks to the running conspiracy theories blaming the Clinton loss on a garden variety of conspiracy theories including the Russians, FBI Director James Comey, and white supremacists. And then there are the kind of unhelpful messaging coming from new DNC Chairman Tom Perez who has publicly declared that President Donald Trump didn't win the election.

Maybe their next brilliant move is to hold their breath and stamp their feet until they get what they want.

Who knows how long this delusion would have kept the Democrats from addressing their real problems, and start adjusting their messaging and grooming winning candidates? But the reaction to President Obama's big paydays are the first sign that reality is starting to creep in. The bottom line is that the Democrats always do best in national elections when they embrace their long-proven winning message of being the party trying to stand up for the economic "little guy."