How the maker of this kitchen gadget got a deal on 'Shark Tank' with almost no sales

Entrepreneurs who appear in front of the investors on hit reality television show "Shark Tank" have to be prepared. They are expected to have an entertaining story, a solid business model and some amount of traction to show the Sharks that there is real demand for their product.

That's why it's especially surprising that Tyler Peoples from Colorado Springs, Colorado, landed a deal on the "Shark Tank" episode that aired Friday. When he pitched the sharks, he had only sold 200 of his scooping bowl.

That's not many, and many of the sharks were skeptical of the limited sales.