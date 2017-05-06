At the Liberty Science Center in New Jersey recently, a casual observer could be forgiven for mistaking the floating object within for a giant onion, or perhaps even a UFO. However, the bulbous device, which bears more than a passing resemblance to a weather balloon, was neither of those things.

It was the Halo, the latest in a generation of drones.

Unlike other unmanned aerial vehicles, however, the helium filled device is neither as sleek nor as compact as its cohorts that take to the skies to deliver packages, snap photos or participate in racing contests.