25 colleges that are worth the money

Where you go to college isn't just an investment in the next four years, it's an investment in the rest of your life.

And although price certainly isn't the only factor to consider when deciding where to attend, it doesn't hurt to go to a school that's a good value.

Payscale's annual College ROI Report determines the return on investment for schools across the U.S. by subtracting the cost of attendance from graduates' 20-year pay.

For the report, Payscale draws its data from the approximately 1.3 million college-educated workers who successfully completed PayScale's Employee Survey over the last 10 years. Read a complete breakdown of the methodology here.

For this list, CNBC included schools based on the cost of out-of-state tuition, where applicable.

Though we can't guarantee that attending any particular school will result in the same ROI, here are 25 schools that give you a good shot.