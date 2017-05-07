Asian markets mostly higher following landslide Macron victory in France; Nikkei surges 1.7%

Asian shares traded mostly higher on Monday following the landslide victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French polls on Sunday, with the Nikkei share average hitting its highest level since December 2015.

Macron defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election, with the French interior ministry stating that the former had secured 65.1 percent of the vote. Macron, who is 39 years old, will become France's youngest president.

Market reaction was muted following the results of the French presidential vote, said National Australia Bank Head of FX Strategy Ray Attrill in a Monday morning note, although the euro/dollar bounced significantly.

The common currency hit a six-month high earlier in the session to trade at $1.10 against the dollar but later gave up some its gains. Euro/dollar last traded at $1.0965.

"We do expect that the euro can grind higher in coming weeks and months — NAB FX Strategy's year-end target is $1.13 — partly in anticipation of the European Central Bank now expressing more confidence that downside risks to the euro zone economy and inflation have further receded," Attrill said.

S&P 500 futures also rose 0.2 percent on the back of the news of the Macron victory as trading began for the week.