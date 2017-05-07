Europe's nationalists fall short again, but they're not going away

Rising far-right nationalism in Europe is still looking for another major victory, for now.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron will win the French presidential election over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen with roughly 65 percent of the vote, according to projections from polling firms. If that margin holds, Macron will have outperformed the average of recent polls, which forecast him getting about 61 percent of the vote compared with 39 percent for Le Pen, according to an aggregation from Huffington Post Pollster.

However, winning even 35 percent of the vote would be significant for Le Pen — an anti-immigration nationalist who may have tried to pull France from the European Union — and her National Front party ahead of legislative elections in June. Still, nationalist movements have failed to prevail in at least two recent high-profile European elections since the triumphs last year of President Donald Trump in the United States and the British vote to leave the EU.

Earlier this year, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte won re-election after a closely-watched challenge from anti-immigrant Geert Wilders, whose Party for Freedom slightly underperformed polls leading up to the election, according to FiveThirtyEight.

That said, Rutte's center-right VVD party lost eight seats in the parliamentary election, while Wilders' party gained five and became the second-largest part in the Netherlands' parliament.