3 reasons you may be suffering from career burnout

The internet is wonderful. It allows us a constant, instant connection to practically everyone else in the world. We can communicate with each other at any moment, and we often receive notifications the moment someone sends us something new.

There's a dark side to this convenient technology, however. We've grown less patient, more demanding of instant responses, and more willing to carry our work into non-working hours. Multiple studies have confirmed fast, borderline unhealthy email response times; one study found that 50 percent of email recipients respond within two hours, and another found the most common response time to be two minutes — and those include emails sent late at night or on weekends.

Customer expectations for email response times are also increasing steadily, year over year, putting more pressure on employees to be available for their jobs 24-7. Because it's harder to truly break away from the office, employees don't get the chance to decompress. Instead, they're constantly bombarded with job-related tasks and stress.