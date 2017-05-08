3 reasons you may be suffering from career burnout

Have you ever felt like your career is a dead-end, or have you simply lost passion for the field that once seemed so exciting?
You aren't alone. Stress and anxiety are on the rise in society, due in large part to increasing job dissatisfaction, pressure and, eventually, burnout. The trend is especially prevalent among certain demographics; an increasing number of millennial women, for example, feel "burned out" by the time they turn 30. And of course, high-pressure jobs like journalism or investment banking also see high turnover rates due to burnout.
So what's causing this increased trend, and what can we do about it?