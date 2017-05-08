This 30-year-old owes almost $100,000 and spends $1,100 a month on takeout

Christian Storm makes a good salary: After taxes, he takes home around $3,500 a month. But even though he shares a three-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, contributing $1,300 toward rent and utilities, he can't quite make ends meet — because he's gotten in the habit of spending $1,100 a month on takeout food and more on subway cards and Uber rides, bar tabs, dates and so on.

Unfortunately, a Seamless addiction is only one of his problems.

Storm, the subject of CNBC Make It's new digital series "Saved," starring CNBC anchor Dom Chu and comedian Carly Ann Filbin, owes $93,000 in student loans, which he's been avoiding for the last decade. Because he hasn't started making payments, his credit score is a low 540.

Ideally, Storm wants to move out on his own in the next few years, but right now he's stuck, because a good-to-excellent credit score is key when it comes to unlocking real estate in the Big Apple.