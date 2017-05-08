    ×

    After-hours buzz: HTZ, MAR, P & more

    Check out which stocks are making moves after the bell.

    Shares of Hertz Global tumbled more than 17 percent in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results. The car rental company posted a first-quarter loss of $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 91 cents on revenue of $1.94 billion.

    Marriott International's stock jumped 4 percent after the hotel company beat on top and bottom lines. The Maryland- based company posted first-quarter earnings of $1.01 per share, versus Street expectations of 91 cents per share. Revenue also popped at $5.56 billion, versus estimates of $5.29 billion in revenue.

    Shares of Pandora Media rose 2 percent after the company reported first-quarter results and announced a $150 million investment from KKR. The online radio company posted a first-quarter loss of 24 cents per share, better than analyst expectations of a loss per share of 34 cents. However, Pandora reported weaker-than-expected revenue of $316 million; analysts had expected $318 million in revenue.

    AMC Entertainment shares were up nearly 1 percent after a first-quarter earnings beat. The Kansas-based company posted earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $1.25 billion.

