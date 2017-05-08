When Amazon reports quarterly results, investors watch closely and shares move accordingly, but for Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, the earnings are the result of plans set in motion three years prior.

In a talk at the Internet Association's annual gala last week, Bezos was talking about what makes his e-commerce and cloud company tick. As well as being customer focused, the CEO also said that the company is "long-term oriented".

"I ask everybody to not think in two-to-three-year time frames, but to think in five-to-seven-year time frames," Bezos told an audience in Washington, D.C.

"When somebody … congratulates Amazon on a good quarter … I say thank you. But what I'm thinking to myself is … those quarterly results were actually pretty much fully baked about 3 years ago. Today I'm working on a quarter that is going to happen in 2020. Not next quarter. Next quarter for all practical purposes is done already and it has probably been done for a couple of years."