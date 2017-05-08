With the S&P 500 barely at a new high, traders will be watching for the next catalyst Tuesday to help it break out, as earning season starts to wind down.

The S&P rose just nine-hundredths of a point Monday to a new high of 2,399, but some parts of the market have been showing signs of wear while the big name tech companies have been the engine driving the market higher. The Nasdaq also edged up nearly 2 points to a new high of 6,102. At the same time, the VIX, the CBOE's volatility index, sank 7.6 percent to a 10-year low of 9.77.

Apple surged to a new high and topped $800 billion in market capitalization for the first time Monday. But biotechs, which have been trying to gain some momentum, faltered, and the IBB iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF fell more than 2 percent in Monday's trading.

There are a few economic reports Tuesday, including the NFIB small business survey at 6 a.m. ET; wholesale trade for March at 10 a.m.; and JOLTS job opening data, also at 10 a.m.

Earnings are expected from Discovery Communications, Allergan, Liberty Media, Dean Foods, Aon, Duke Energy, Valeant, Wayfair, SeaWorld, Tegna and Sempra Energy, before the bell. Disney, Electronic Arts, News Corp, Axon, Blue Buffalo, TripAdvisor and Hostess Brands report after the market close.

Crude steadied Monday, with West Texas Intermediate up 21 cents at $46.43 per barrel. The S&P energy sector was up 0.7 though it is down 3.5 percent in the last month.

"Oil below $50 is not constructive for bulls," said Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com. "Energy shares have been laggards for 2017, and are starting to turn into a headwind." Energy shares are down 10 percent year-to-date.