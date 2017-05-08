Futures indicate mixed open in Asia; South Korean election in focus

Asian markets looked set for a mixed open as investors focused on key regional events unfolding in the day, including a presidential election in South Korea and the release of the Australian federal budget.
South Koreans take to the polls today to choose a new leader after the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye on bribery charges. The front-runner in the election today is Moon Jae-in from the liberal Democratic Party of Korea. Polls show that Moon has secured 38 percent of support from voters among a total of 13 candidates, according to Reuters.
The Korean won was trading weaker for a third straight session, with the dollar fetching 1,132.51 at 6:50 am HK/SIN.
Markets in the country are closed today.
Nikkei futures in Chicago edged higher by 0.15 percent to trade at 19,925 against the benchmark close of 19,895.7 yesterday. Osaka futures were 0.07 percent higher at 19,910. S&P/ASX 200 futures, or SPI, were down 0.07 percent, trading at 5,867 compared to Monday's close of 5,870.893.
Over in the U.S., equities traded mostly flat while European stocks fell slightly in yesterday's session following Emmanuel Macron's win at the French presidential election on Sunday.
The euro, which traded at a six-month high of $1.1023 early yesterday, was softer against the dollar and traded at $1.0921. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, strengthened for a second consecutive session to trade at 99.157. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 113.24, its highest level it almost two months.
Meanwhile, the Aussie continued its slide against the dollar, off the $0.74 handle seen last week. The Aussie last traded at $0.7383. The Australia budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 will be released at 5:30 pm HK/SIN.
In energy news, oil prices rose on the back of renewed hopes that output cuts from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers could potentially extend to 2018. U.S. crude rose 21 cents to settle at $46.43 a barrel while Brent crude added 24 cents to settle at $49.34.