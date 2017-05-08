Futures indicate mixed open in Asia; South Korean election in focus

South Koreans take to the polls today to choose a new leader after the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye on bribery charges. The front-runner in the election today is Moon Jae-in from the liberal Democratic Party of Korea. Polls show that Moon has secured 38 percent of support from voters among a total of 13 candidates, according to Reuters.

The Korean won was trading weaker for a third straight session, with the dollar fetching 1,132.51 at 6:50 am HK/SIN.

Markets in the country are closed today.