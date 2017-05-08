Theresia Gouw is a force in Silicon Valley venture capital: As co-founder of VC firm Aspect Ventures, she has led investments in success stories like The Muse, BirchBox and BaubleBar. She has been named to the Forbes Midas List, which ranks the best tech investors, six times, including in 2017. And before launching her own firm, she worked at Accel, where she took companies public, like Trulia, or saw them through to acquisitions, like LearnVest to Northwestern Mutual.
It's fair to say that Gouw has has listened to a lot of entrepreneurs ask her for money. And though there are many reasons start-ups may not get funding, according to the VC, these are the two biggest, most universal mistakes she sees when being pitched by newbie founders.
Not talking about a company's competition
Too many founders don't include any information on competition when pitching their start-ups, which is a "personal pet peeve," says Gouw, speaking at the Vanity Fair Founders Fair in New York City recently.