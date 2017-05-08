"My view is, either, you are being incredibly naive, or worse, trying to deceive me," she says. "Or, at best, it means that your market is so small there [are] no competitors.

"So, go and talk to me about what other things are out there," advises Gouw, "because there is always competition."

Seeking investment too early

The second common mistake Gouw sees is entrepreneurs approaching venture capital investors too early in the growth of their companies.

Even if a business does not have a customer base yet, Gouw says the founders still need to somehow show the product resonates with the market. This is especially true for with software start-ups, which are Gouw's focus.

"These days it is so inexpensive to start a software company. Show some early product traction," she says.

In addition to evidence of "product-market fit" or demand for what they're selling, founders should also be able to explain what they will do with the money you they asking for, she says.

Just an idea or a business plan is not going to give a venture capitalist the confidence he or she needs to invest money in a founder or a company, explains Gouw.

See also:

What Reese Witherspoon learned from having to ask venture capitalists for money

Entrepreneurs reveal 5 things they learned from working at Google that helped them get ahead

How skills learned in 'survival jobs' helped this SNL star make it big