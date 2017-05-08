Booming Go-Jek started by seeing Jakarta's traffic jams as an opportunity

What began as a call center in Jakarta for bike hailing in 2010 is now reportedly valued at $3 billion, operating in 25 Indonesian cities.

Go-Jek has evolved beyond ride-sharing into logistics, lifestyle services and more recently mobile payments becoming the world's largest on-demand platform with end to end control over its 15 vertical businesses. It is sometimes referred to as Indonesia's only Unicorn.

Go-Jek says it is a social enterprise, hoping to make money by making life easier with the numbers showing substantial progress as its Go-Jek app has been downloaded 22 million times in the past year. More than 250,000 drivers, take passengers on motorcycles or by cars as well as carry packages and food from place-to-place as as well as massage therapists, according to Piotr Jakubowski, chief marketing officer.

The $3 billion valuation was reported by TechCrunch and aided by significant investment from Tencent. Jakubowski attributes Go-Jek's success with targeting the problem of mobility in a populous city like Jakarta such that consumers are able to receive services without getting stuck in traffic.

"What Go-Jek has done actually is we've created our own definition of mobility. We've been put in the same competitive set with other players who are solely focused on the concept of mobility from a linear perspective - they are moving people from A to B", Indonesian-born Jakubowski told CNBC's Akiko Fujita on Squawk Box Asia.