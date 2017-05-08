Buffett says Trump hasn't had much effect on the economy yet

Warren Buffett said Monday that President Donald Trump has not contributed much to U.S. economic growth so far.

"I don't think he's had that much of an effect on the economy yet," Buffett said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The billionaire investor supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

"I do not make investment or business decisions based on who is president or who I think is going to be president," Buffett said. "I have never called a president in my life. Never."

On Saturday, Buffett addressed tens of thousands of attendees at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Trump administration has said proposals such as tax reform and infrastructure spending could grow the U.S. economy at 3 percent or more.

In the first quarter, the U.S. economy posted its slowest pace of growth in three years at less than 1 percent. Growth is expected to pick up slightly in coming quarters because of Trump's policies, according to Wall Street economists.

Read stories from CNBC's interview with Warren Buffett

Buffett defends buyout firm's 'standard capitalist formula' of layoffs

Buffett says IBM's Watson will have greatest value when it replaces human labor

Warren Buffett's one-word answer for why he hasn't purchased Amazon shares

Warren Buffett: I used Berkshire's insights into the furniture business to figure out Apple's worth

Warren Buffett says the fake account scandal at Wells Fargo hurt its reputation

Republican health-care bill will 'cut the hell out of taxes' for the rich, says Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett says he never wants to be out of the stock market

Buffett says United made a mistake in its initial response to dragged passenger

Charlie Munger: 'The amount of waste from overtreatment of the dying is just disgusting'