Charlie Munger: 'The amount of waste from overtreatment of the dying is just disgusting'

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger told CNBC on Monday the U.S. health-care system is "ridiculous" in its complexity.

"The amount of waste from overtreatment of the dying is just disgusting," Munger, 93, said on "Squawk Box," speaking alongside billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. "There's a lot wrong with the system."

Munger said the current health system gives U.S. companies a big disadvantage in competing with other manufacturers.

"They've got single payer medicine and we're paying it out of the company," he said.

Instead, Munger said he would prefer Medicare for all. "I would police it pretty hard to keep out the fraud," he said.

Munger's comment came two days after he spoke for hours in front of some 40,000 attendees at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, the site of Berkshire's meeting.