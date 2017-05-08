Chinese cities pull global luxury property prices higher as taxes bite elsewhere

Growth in luxury house prices of 36.2 percent in China's third largest city, Guangzhou, has helped to bump the global index up 4.3 percent in the first quarter, according to a report from Knight Frank published Monday.

Capturing the top position, Guangzhou nudged Beijing into second place and Shanghai into fourth, given a more limited inventory and a slow-to-act policymaking body as opposed to its rivals which saw initiatives aimed at cooling the real estate market introduced more rapidly.

Such measures include making it more challenging to buy a second home and an increase in the minimum deposit needed for a mortgage as well as restrictions on developers seeking to borrow to buy land.

Asia seized six of the top ten spots in the list of 41 global cities with South Korean capital Seoul moving up into fifth position and Australia's state capitals of Sydney and Melbourne taking the sixth and ninth positions respectively.