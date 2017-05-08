Billionaire Chris Sacca shares a hilarious behind-the-scenes 'Shark Tank' secret

With his cowboy shirts, hipster facial hair and penchant for cursing, Chris Sacca isn't your typical billionaire. His distinctive look is part of the reason people love the recently retired venture capitalist. But, according to Sacca, it also made things tricky for the producers of ABC's "Shark Tank."

Speaking at the Collision Conference last week in New Orleans, Sacca recalled that, when he first agreed to do "Shark Tank," the producers of the show needed to film his "Shark reel," an intro segment making Sacca look powerful and rich, like a billionaire business shark. All the sharks have them.

But Sacca was problematic.

Producers told Sacca the first place they wanted to film was outside his mansion, recalled Sacca.

"You mean the three-bedroom we still live in Truckee?" Sacca asked the producers, referring to the town near Lake Tahoe in California. (In 2015 when he started filming "Shark Tank," Sacca was also building a 5,000 square foot home in Manhattan Beach, Calif. and owned other real estate.)

"That's not going to work," Sacca remembered the producers saying.